Supermarkets and traditional retailers stocking more Vietnamese goods

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the event

This was heard at yesterday’s Gala program held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods.

During the event, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien stated that the campaign has fostered a sense of national pride, cultivated a Vietnamese consumer culture, and encouraged the production of high-quality Vietnamese products to meet the needs of domestic consumers and facilitate exports.

After 15 years, Vietnamese products have made substantial inroads into both supermarket and traditional retail sectors with more than 80 percent of Vietnamese goods in supermarkets and 60 percent or more in traditional retail channels.

The trade deficit has diminished as Vietnam has consistently recorded a trade surplus since 2016. From 2009 to 2023, total retail sales of goods and services have experienced a steady annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent.

During the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to enhance the Steering Committee of the Action Program, aiming to elevate the quality of initiatives supporting the campaign ‘Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods’. He emphasized the importance of reinforcing the leadership role of Party committees at all levels.

Additionally, he called for increased efforts in trade promotion, the establishment of supply and demand connections, and the enhancement of market management effectiveness, alongside measures to combat smuggling and trade fraud. On the business front, the Deputy Prime Minister encouraged a focus on technological advancement, product quality improvement, brand development, and the establishment of distribution systems to ensure that consumers have access to good products at competitive prices.

By Van Phuc - Translated By Anh Quan