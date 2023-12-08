Stores and supermarkets launch great year-end sale promotions

Consumers select items in a supermarket

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just launched a National Promotion Program from December 4, 2023 to January 10, 2024, to stimulate consumption across the country.

According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, the 2023 National Promotion Program will be one of the important contents, helping to maximize the exploitation of the domestic market that is gradually recovering, contributing to the growth of the economy.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade further informed that to stimulate consumer demand, the amount of goods to stabilize the market for Tet this year accounts for 25 – 43 percent of market demand.

On average, each month is expected to supply 5,000 tons of rice, 70 million poultry eggs, 2,000 tons of sugar, 1,000 tons of processed foods, 2,000 tons of cooking oil, 10,000 tons of vegetables and fruits, 6,000 tons of livestock, and 8,000 tons of meat. poultry, 200 tons of seafood. It is estimated that sales for the 2024 Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year) increased by 11 – 13 percent over the same period last year.

Customers visit a shop to sell birdnest in District 10

In related news, the People's Committee in District 10 has also just launched the Central Promotion program - Shopping Season’s phase 2 of 2023 from November 15 to December 31, 2023.

Mr. Nguyen Huy Chien, Vice Chairman of District 10 People's Committee, said that the program aims to stimulate consumption at the end of the year; attracting domestic and foreign tourists to visit the city’s landscape and enjoy entertainment activities. To offer more choices for visitors, District 10 also coordinates with travel businesses to introduce new tours and routes so that travelers can know more about the district.

This promotion program takes place in specialized streets in District 10, such as Ho Thi Ky flower street; Ngo Gia Tu interior decoration street; a street specializing in construction materials; the street selling pharmaceutical and medical equipment; health care services; commercial centers, supermarkets such as Van Hanh Mall, BigC.

Forms of promotion include promotional golden days, golden hours, discounts, gifts, prize draws, free use for shoppers.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan