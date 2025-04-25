State President meets with Vietnamese community, businesses in Laos

State President Luong Cuong had a meeting with representatives of associations, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and the Vietnamese community in Laos on April 25.

State President Luong Cuong speaks at the meeting with the Vietnamese community in Laos on April 25. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong had a meeting with representatives of associations, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and the Vietnamese community in Laos on April 25 as part of his ongoing state visit to the neighbouring country.

Commending the community’s significant contributions to the host country’s socio-economic development, the State leader expressed his delight at the overseas Vietnamese (OV)’s solidarity and success in building a strong community. He said his visit aims to realise the high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, developing Vietnam – Laos relations in a more intensive, substantive and effective manner.

The President told participants that, in his discussions with Laos's top leaders, he requested continued favourable conditions for the Vietnamese people living and working in the country, helping them better integrate and make further contributions to the host nation's development.

President Luong Cuong affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider OVs, including those in Laos, as an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc, an important national resource, and a contributor to the cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and other countries.

The Party and State will continue completing mechanisms to facilitate the expatriates’ connections with as well as participation in investment, business and innovation activities in the homeland, he stressed.

President Luong Cuong expressed his confidence that the Vietnamese community in Laos will continue developing with increasing stability and integration while complying with local laws, helping nurture the special Vietnam – Laos friendship. He encouraged associations to continue their bridging role to form a cohesive community that supports each other and create favourable business conditions in Laos.

On this occasion, he presented gifts to the expatriate community and donated a Vietnamese book collection with over 120 titles to Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school. These books will support the school's teachers and students in promoting Vietnamese language teaching and learning, thus helping preserve the national identity and culture.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam reported at the meeting that some 100,000 Vietnamese expatriates are living, working and studying in Laos, with nearly 40,000 residing in Vientiane. The Vietnamese community has made significant contributions to the home country's struggle for national liberation, reunification, and national construction. They have actively supported the Vietnamese Party and State's policies, participated in activities connected to their roots, and maintained good relations with local administrations.

