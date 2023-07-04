SSC warns investors of fake documents

The State Securities Commission (SSC) on July 3 warned investors that there are forged documents to deceive investors, specifically the fake certificate of registration of establishment of public funds issued on May 10, 2023.

The SSC confirmed that the document was fake.

The management agency said that it does not grant the establishment and operation license to the fund management company SAC Capital VN Investment Fund Limited, and does not issue the certificate of registration of establishment of a public fund to the SAC Capital VN Investment Fund.

According to the SSC, it had sent a document to the police agency to strictly handle the case in accordance with the law.

It also stressed that the Commission's list of fund management businesses and securities investment funds are completely disclosed on its website (ssc.gov.vn).

As a result, the SSC advised investors to be careful and to review the information before engaging in transactions.