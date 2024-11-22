Spokeswoman provides information on US's handover of trainer aircraft to Vietnam

Based on the defence cooperation agreement between Vietnam and the US, Vietnam received five new generation American-made T-6C trainer aircraft from the US on November 20.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Based on the defence cooperation agreement between Vietnam and the US, such as the 2011 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and the 2024 Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation, Vietnam received five new generation American-made T-6C trainer aircraft from the US on November 20.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang unveiled this information at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 21 in response to a reporter's query about the US's recent handover of T-6C trainer aircraft to Vietnam.

This cooperative activity is within the framework of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development, which is flourishing, contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said.

Responding to a reporter's question about the US Department of the Treasury (TREAS)'s conclusion that no trading partners, including Vietnam, manipulated exchange rates, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said that Vietnam highly appreciated the US's move.

The department’s semiannual report on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US which was released recently determined that no trading partners, including Vietnam, engaged in exchange rate manipulation to affect the balance of payments or gain an unfair competitive advantage in international trade, she said.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang held that in recent times, based on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the US have achieved positive results. In the coming time, Vietnamese authorities will continue to maintain close cooperation, and regular and effective exchanges with TREAS to enhance mutual understanding, thereby promoting the stable and sustainable development of economic relations between Vietnam and the US for the benefit of both nations' people.

Vietnamplus