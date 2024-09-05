International

Spokeswoman highlights commitment to safety of Vietnamese vessels, migrants

The MoFA has directed Vietnamese representative agencies in China and the Philippines to proactively coordinate with local authorities to secure safe harbor for Vietnamese vessels, support rescue operations and ship repairs if necessary.

phamthuhang-3924.jpg.jpg
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed Vietnamese representative agencies in China and the Philippines to proactively coordinate with local authorities to secure safe harbor for Vietnamese vessels, support rescue operations and ship repairs if necessary, said its spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

She made the statement during the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 5 in response to a reporter's question about coordination efforts to protect Vietnamese citizens and vessels as super typhoon Yagi is about to land with winds reaching level 16.

Hang said earlier the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had issued an urgent dispatch requesting ministries, agencies, and local authorities to take immediate, decisive measures, with the highest level of preparedness and proactive response.

According to her, the ministry also sent diplomatic notes to the Chinese and Philippine embassies in Hanoi, urging them to coordinate with their authorities to support Vietnamese vessels in case of emergency and assign personnel on duty around the clock to provide immediate support and maintain seamless communication with both domestic and international agencies to ensure timely responses.

Turning to the protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad, Hang addressed concerns about the 666 migrants stranded at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil, including several Vietnamese citizens.

She reassured that the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil, under the ministry's direction, is working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to safeguard the citizens involved.

Vietnam follows the consistent policy of promoting legal and safe migration, preventing illegal migration and human trafficking, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of migrants, she noted.

To deter migration through unofficial and unsafe channels, and to address the exploitation of migration routes, Vietnamese authorities have recently ramped up dissemination of safe and legal migration channels and warned citizens about the risks and dangers associated with unofficial migration routes. Citizens have also been advised to thoroughly understand the regulations, policies and laws of their destination and transit countries and comply with both Vietnamese and foreign laws, she added.

"We are actively implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, as stipulated in the Prime Minister's Decision No. 402/QD-TTg dated March 20, 2020. We are also closely cooperating with relevant countries to establish and maintain a transparent and safe migration environment for the legitimate rights and interests of migrants”, she stated.

VNA

Tags

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang super typhoon Yagi Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn