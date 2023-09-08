Special flight carries liver of organ donor from Nghe An to Hanoi

The special flight, No.VN1718, of Vietnam Airlines last night departing from Vinh Airport carrying the liver of an organ donor arrived safely at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

The flight was forced to delay 11 minutes to wait for medical staff from Nghe An Friendship General Hospital together with the liver of the organ donor meant for a living-donor liver transplant for a patient in Viet Duc Hospital in the capital city of Hanoi.

The flight was well prepared and promptly implemented pursuant to the strict requirement in terms of preservation time for the liver which will be typically transplanted within six hours after being taken outside the body.

After receiving the requirement from the Vietnam National Coordinating Center for Human Organs, Vietnam Airlines promptly performed the bookings for the medical staff along with carry-on luggage--the medical box containing the liver.

During the check-in procedures at the airport to boarding and landing, the medical staff were always given priority in check-in, security screening and seat arrangement for them to transport the liver to the hospital as soon as possible.