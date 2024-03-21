Soc Trang Province’s leaders meet Chinese businesses

The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang in collaboration with the Consulate General of China in HCMC organized a meeting between provincial and Chinese businesses on March 20.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Standing vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Soc Trang Province Ho Thi Cam Dao, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Lau, Chinese Consul General to HCMC Wei Huaxiang and more than 50 Chinese businesses.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau, the province expected that enterprises of the two sides will have a chance to seek cooperation opportunities and expand the networks of agricultural products distribution and consumption. The province will create favorable conditions for investors and businesses to achieve the highest efficiency in production and business activities in the province.

Consul General of China in HCMC Wei Huaxiang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of China in HCMC Wei Huaxiang stated that based on the provincial planning that has been announced and the locality’s strengths in agriculture and aquaculture, Soc Trang is receiving special attention from Chinese enterprises seeking cooperation and investment opportunities.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh