SJC gold prices continuously extend decline

SGGPO

Gold extended its decline this morning contributing to narrowing the gap between domestic and international gold prices.

img-8239-3166-5974-1034jpeg-7400.jpg
(illustrative photo: SGGP)

At 9:30 am on December 30, the gold price for buying at a store of Mi Hong gold and jewelry chain in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District further fell VND1.5 million (US$61.8) to VND69.6 million (US$2,868) per tael, and dropped VND2.5 million (US$103) to VND72.5 million (US$2,985) per tael for selling.

At the same time in Hanoi, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) bought gold at VND71 million per tael and sold it at VND74.02 million per tael, down VND2 million a tael for buying and selling.

SJC’s 9999 gold ring for buying was still priced at VND61.95 million and VND63.05 million for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought 9999 gold rings at VND62.12 million per tael and sold them at VND63.32 million per tael.

Gold price from the international gold market was traded at US$2,062.97 per ounce, down US$10 compared to the price of yesterday, equivalent to VND60.8 million per tael at Vietcombank and about VND13.5 million per tael lower than SJC gold price.

The domestic SJC gold price previously hit a new record of VND80.22 million per tael on the morning of December 26, surpassing all historical peaks.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

gold prices extend decline 9999 gold ring December 30

