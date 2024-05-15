SJC gold price reclaims mark of US$90 mln per tael

The surge in global gold price has lifted domestic gold prices that increased again at dusk on May 15. Accordingly, the price of SJC-branded gold reclaimed a mark of US$90 million (US$3,540) per tael.

At the trading session in Ho Chi Minh City at around 3 p.m., Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) listed the prices of gold at VND87.5 million (US$3,441) per tael for buying and VND90 million (US$3,540) per tael for selling, increasing by VND200,000 (US$7.9) for buying and selling over the trading session this morning.

Thus, the current gold price increased by VND1.5 million (US$59) for buying and VND1 million (US$39) for selling compared to the trading session yesterday.

At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ) Company traded gold at VND87.3 million (US$3,426) for buying and VND89.2 million (US$3,524) for selling, up VND800,000 (US$31.4) in both compared to this morning, soaring by VND1.3 million (US$51) for buying and selling compared to the trading session yesterday.

Besides, the price of 9999 gold rings continued to surge by VND150,000 (US$5.9) in both buying and selling over this morning, traded at VND74.95 million (US$2,943) per tael for buying and VND76.7 million (US$3,015) for selling.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong