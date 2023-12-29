SJC gold in rapid fluctuations, purchasing price drops to VND70.5 million

After the morning drop to VND76 million per tael, SJC gold prices reversed and rose to VND77 million per tael by noon, then settled at VND75 million per tael on December 29.

Meanwhile, the buying price saw a steeper decline, with some businesses only willing to purchase SJC gold at VND70.5 million per tael. The gap between buying and selling price stands at VND3-5 million.

Around 2:30 p.m., in Ho Chi Minh City, SJC Company bought gold at VND72 million per tael and sold gold at VND75 million per tael, down VND2 million in both buying and selling rates compared to noon today, totaling a decrease of VND2.5 million per tael from the previous day. Doji Group traded SJC gold at VND71 million per tael for buying and VND76 million per tael for selling, reflecting a VND1.5 million decrease for buying and a VND1 million decrease for selling compared to noon today.

At the same time, in Hanoi, Phu Quy Group quoted SJC gold prices at VND70.5 million per tael for purchasing and VND75 million per tael for selling, down VND1 million in the buying rate and VND800,000 in the selling rate compared to noon today. In total, this results in a reduction of VND2.8 million for buying and VND2.3 million for selling compared to the previous day.

The price of 9999 gold rings continues its downward trend compared to this morning. Specifically, SJC Company purchased 9999 gold rings at VND62.3 million per tael and sold them at VND63.35 million per tael, marking an additional decrease of VND200,000 in both buying and selling rates compared to the morning and a total reduction of VND550,000 in both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day. Similarly, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company also quoted prices at VND62.18 million per tael for buying and VND63.38 million per tael for selling, showing an additional VND500,000 decrease in both buying and selling rates compared to the morning and a total drop of VND650,000 in both buying and selling rates compared to yesterday.

In the global gold market, spot gold price on the Kitco exchange on the afternoon of December 29 (Vietnam time) was traded at US$2,072.8 an ounce, indicating a $2 increase from this morning. When converted using the USD/VND exchange rate at Vietcombank this afternoon, this price translates to approximately VND61 million per tael, lower than the domestic SJC gold price by about VND14 million from the level of VND16 million per tael at noon. The price of 9999 gold is higher than the global gold price by VND2.3 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha