SJC gold drops by over VND4 million per tael on May 30

After the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s move to stabilize gold prices, the price of SJC gold experienced a significant decline below VND88 million (US$3,446) per tael on May 30.

It has narrowed the wide gap between domestic and global prices by over VND2 million (US$78.26) compared to the previous day.

At 9 am on May 30, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) in HCMC announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND84.5 million, and the selling price was VND88 million, down VND3.8 million a tael for buying and VND2.3 million for selling compared to yesterday afternoon.

The gold price for buying at a store of Mi Hong gold and jewelry chain in HCMC fell VND3.8 million to VND84.5 million per tael and dropped VND1.8 million to VND88 million per tael for selling.

At the same time in Hanoi, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ)’s gold price bought gold at VND84.5 million per tael and sold it at VND87.9 million per tael, down VND4.1 million a tael for buying and VND2.3 million for selling.

DOJI Group’s gold price also dropped by VND3.8 million to VND84.5 million per tael for purchase and VND1.8 million to VND88 million per tael for selling.

The significant fluctuations in gold prices led to the gap between buying and selling gold prices of VND3.5 million per tael.

SJC’s 9999 gold for buying was priced at VND74.65 million and VND76.26 million for selling, down VND300,000 a tael for buying and VND250,000 for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) bought 9999 gold rings at VND74.6 million per tael and sold them at VND76.4 million per tael, dropped VND400,000 a tael for buying and VND300,000 for selling.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,334.6 per ounce in the morning on May 30 (local time), down US$3 compared to the afternoon trading session in the previous day in New York, equivalent to VND71.6 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND16.4 million per tael compared to the price of VND18.6 million per tael yesterday afternoon, and also lower than 9999 gold by VND4.8 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh