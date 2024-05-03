SJC-branded gold price remains over VND85 mln per tael before auction

The State Bank of Vietnam auctioned an extra of 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars at 9 a.m. on May 3, with the reference price for deposits at VND82.9 million (US$3,272) per tael.

The domestic SJC gold price on Friday morning remained high at over VND85 million (US$3,357) per tael.

At the trading session in Ho Chi Minh City at around 8:45 a.m. on May 3, SJC Gold Company traded gold at VND82.9 million (US$3,272) per tael for buying and VND85.2 million (US$3,365) per tael for selling, remaining unchanged for selling and increasing by VND100,000 (US$3.9) for buying compared to the trading session yesterday afternoon.

At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) traded SJC gold at VND82.9 million (US$3,272) per tael for buying and VND85.2 million (US$3,365) for selling.

Gold ring prices continued to reduce during this morning’s trading session.

Specifically, Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) lowered the price by VND100,000 (US$3.9) a tael for both buying and selling compared to the previous day, reducing to VND73.15 million (US$2,886) per tael for buying and VND74.85 million (US$2,953) per tael for selling.

PNJ Company traded at VND73.1 million (US$2,887) per tael for buying and VND74.95 million (US$2,960) per tael for selling, decreasing by VND300,000 (US$11.83) for buying and VND250,000 (US$9.9) for selling.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong