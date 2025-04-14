Business

SJC-branded gold bar breaks new record to VND107 mln per tael

The price of SJC-branded gold bars this morning continued to surge, surpassing the peak recorded over the weekend to reach at VND107 million (US$4,144) per tael.

sjc-1918-6543.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

At around 9:30 a.m. on April 14, major gold retailers such as Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ) and Bao Tin Minh Chau simultaneously raised their SJC-branded gold prices to VND104.5 million (US$4,047) per tael for buying and VND107 million (US$4,144) per tael for selling, an increase of VND1.5 million (US$58) on the buying way and VND500,000 (US$19.4) on the selling way compared to the previous weekend.

Besides, Phu Quy Group listed gold prices at VND103 million (US$3,988) for buying and VND107 million (US$4,144) for selling, up to VND500,000 (US$19.4) on both sides.

Mi Hong gold stores in Ho Chi Minh City also lifted the SJC-branded gold bars to VND300,000 (US$11.6) for buying and VND800,000 (US$31) for selling, trading at VND104.3 million (US$4,044) to VND106.3 million (US$4,123) per tael.

Similarly, with SJC-branded gold bars, the prices of 9999 gold rings also continued to rise.

Accordingly, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND102.1 million (US$3,961) to VND105.6 million (US$4,096) per tael, up VND500,000 (US$19.4) on both sides.

Meanwhile, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company listed 9999 gold rings at VND101.8 million (US$3,949) to VND105 million (US$4,074) per tael, up VND600,000 (US$23.3) for buying and VND100,000 (US$3.9) for selling. Additionally, the Phu Quy Group raised both sides by VND200,000 (US$7.8), trading at VND101.6 million (US$3,942) to VND105.1 million (US$4,077) per tael. SJC adjusted prices slightly, reducing VND100,000 (US$3.9) for buying, increasing VND400,000 (US$15.5) for selling, trading at VND101.8 million (US$3,949) to VND104.8 million (US$4,065) per tael.

Currently, 9999 gold rings are priced at VND1.8 million (US$70) to VND2.2 million (US$85) per tael lower than SJC gold bars.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price from Kitco in the morning of April 14 (Vietnam time) was traded at US$3,234.6 per ounce. After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND101.3 million (US$3,929) per tael, about VND5.7 million (US$221) per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND3.7 million (US$143) to VND4 million (US$155) per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

