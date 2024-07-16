Six business associations petition to abolish new regulations

At yesterday’s workshop to provide feedback on regulations related to enhancing nutritional content in food processing, six business associations petitioned to abolish regulations to add micro-nutrients to food materials.

At the workshop

According to six business associations, representing over 100 companies, the Ministry of Health’s insistence on requiring direct consumption of salt to be fortified with iodine and wheat flour used in food processing to be fortified with iron and zinc is unreasonable.

The proposed amendments to Decree No. 09/2016/NĐ-CP, which governs the fortification of nutrients in food, maintain these requirements. However, several associations argue that these regulations do not align with practical experience or international standards, posing significant challenges for production and business. The focus on supplementing nutrients benefits those who are deficient, but it overlooks potential health risks for individuals who already have sufficient or excess nutrient levels when mandatory micro-nutrient fortification is applied.

Expert Vu The Thanh, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Department, explained that iodine is a crucial component in the production of thyroid hormones, which play a vital role in brain development. Iodine deficiency in children can lead to stunted growth, mental retardation, delayed cognitive development, and impaired speech and thought processes. Pregnant women who lack iodine can also negatively impact their fetus's brain development. Adults suffering from iodine deficiency, especially women, often experience both physical and mental fatigue.

However, it's important to note that iodine is abundant in coastal regions, present in the air, and found in various seafood such as shrimp, crab, fish, squid, octopus, and seaweed. Since the human body cannot produce iodine, it must be obtained through dietary sources. The optimal intake and supplementation methods vary from person to person.

According to Mr. Thanh, experiences from countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia demonstrate that governments often encourage the use of iodized salt. These countries allow for the sale of various types of salt, including iodized salt, refined salt, and sea salt (without anti-caking agents or iodine, often used for pickling). Conversely, Japan has banned the use of iodized salt.

President Ly Kim Chi of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association asserted that the proposed mandatory use of iodized salt would deprive consumers of their right to choose. This is particularly harmful to individuals with iodine excess or hyperthyroidism. Additionally, this regulation could increase production costs, darken food products, and reduce the competitiveness of domestic businesses.

Meanwhile, Chairman Nguyen Phuc Khoa of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Meat Industry Corporation (Vissan) further pointed out that this regulation would increase the company's production costs by 5 percent. More concernedly, it would diminish the competitiveness of their products due to altered flavors, especially in products using organic colors. Surveys conducted by the company reveal that Vietnamese people primarily use salt for seasoning rather than alternative products. Therefore, mandatory iodine supplementation is deemed inappropriate.

With this regulation, Vietnamese food products cannot penetrate the global market. Specifically, member businesses of the Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Association cannot export products to the European market because it does not comply with the actual production processes that have been protected by Europe. Only 'fish and salt' are allowed in the European market and no other substances can be used, emphasized Vice Chairman Dang Thanh Tai of the Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Production Association.

Even though enterprises have modern automated production lines, to ensure the avoidance of iodine cross-contamination, they are forced to invest in two production lines. This is because enterprises cannot use common storage tanks and automatic raw material supply systems for both products using raw materials with and without added micro-nutrients. Instead, enterprises are forced to store raw materials without added micro-nutrients in separate tanks and directly supply raw materials manually. This increases the working time and reduces production efficiency.

He revealed that the company is currently exporting to over 120 markets worldwide. To ensure compliance with the regulations on adding iodine, iron, and zinc, the company must stop operations for 15-20 hours to clean the production line before producing products for the domestic market, leading to increased costs and making the selling price uncompetitive in both the domestic and export markets, reducing revenue, a representative of Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Company (Vifon) expressed his concerns.

President Vu Kim Hanh of the Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Enterprises was wondering what evidence the Ministry of Health based on to announce the list of 120 countries and territories that are required to add micro-nutrients to food. Besides, why has the ministry persistently maintained this regulation for 8 years despite numerous petitions and suggestions from enterprises? Is the Ministry of Health insisting on pushing consumers towards the risk of developing hyperthyroidism or worsening the condition if they already have this disease?

She raised the question of whether the Ministry is forcing consumers to switch to using imported goods because this product group does not have regulations on adding micro-nutrients like iodine?

At the same workshop, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Hoai Nam of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Processing and Export, expressed his frustration, stating that on May 15, 2018, the Government issued Resolution No. 19-2018/NQ-CP (Resolution 19), directing the Ministry of Health to amend and supplement Decree 09 in the direction of abolishing the regulation 'salt used in food processing must be fortified with iodine' and abolishing the regulation 'flour used in food processing must be fortified with iron and zinc'. Instead, it should only encourage food processing enterprises to use them.

Along with that, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also issued two documents directing the Ministry of Health to urgently amend Decree 09 in accordance with the directives in Resolution 19.

Most recently, at a workshop three months ago, with the input of enterprises, the ministry also acknowledged but the draft amendment to Decree 09 still maintains these inadequate regulations. Not only that, but enterprises have only received the draft content for about two days, while the Ministry of Health required comments to be sent before July 10.

On the part of enterprises, the solution of encouraging the creation of product types with added micro-nutrients for markets with that demand should be applied. The Ministry of Health should focus on the mandatory addition of iodine to table salt, solid seasonings such as seasoning powder, and soup powder, suggested Vice Chairman Dang Thanh Tai of the Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Production Association.

By Ai Van - Translated by Dan Thuy