Six arrested in price rigging scheme for land use right auction in Hanoi

Six individuals were arrested last night by the police of Hanoi for a deliberate price manipulation scheme in a bidding session for land use rights in Soc Son District.



To implement an infrastructure construction, reorganization, and rural residential area development project in Dong Lai Hamlet of Soc Son District in Hanoi, the municipal People's Committee transferred over 15,800m2 of land in Quang Tien Commune through the Soc Son District People's Committee for auction.

This included 58 land plots ranging from 90 to 224m2, with an initial pricing of over VND2.4 million (US$94.5) per square meter and each bidding step of VND3 million ($118). The bidding went through six compulsory rounds.

The individuals arrested last night due to violations related to property auction activities



Upon obtaining this information, Pham Ngoc Tuan from Hanoi enlisted five acquaintances, including Ngo Van Duong, Nguyen The Trung, Nguyen Thi Quynh Lien from Hanoi, Nguyen The Quan from Yen Bai Province, and Nguyen Duc Thanh from Bac Ninh Province, to participate in a pre-orchestrated bidding scenario with the explicit intention of winning the desired land parcels.

During the auction, Tuan at times bid up to VND30 billion ($1,181) per square meter to artificially inflate prices. After the incident was discovered, the individuals voluntarily surrendered to the city’s police and acknowledged their collusive price manipulation in the property auction activity.

Based on investigative documentation of the police, the Hanoi Public Security Department determined that the group of six individuals had committed the crime of “violating regulations regarding property auction activities”.

The police have currently issued emergency detention orders, emergency arrest orders, and temporary detention decisions for the above group, including Pham Ngoc Tuan, for the aforementioned actions.

The police of the city are currently finishing related documents to initiate criminal prosecution against the six individuals for “violating regulations regarding property auction activities”.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam