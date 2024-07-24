Singaporean Ambassador praises Nguyen Phu Trong’s legacy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong left a proud legacy of a Vietnam whose standing in the world has never been higher and future never brighter.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong receives Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam in 2021. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong left a proud legacy of a Vietnam whose standing in the world has never been higher and future never brighter, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam told.

Extending his deepest condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the passing of the Party chief, the Singaporean diplomat described General Secretary Trong as an exemplary leader who dedicated his life to bettering the lives of the Vietnamese people.

“His unwavering commitment to his duty saw the upliftment of the Vietnamese people, and the results are for all to see”, he underlined.

He recalled his privilege to present his credentials to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, as he arrived in Vietnam to take up his post in January 2021.

"What struck me, and I recall so clearly, was his warmth in receiving me and his obvious affection from his lifetime of engagements with Singapore. He often spoke of how Singapore and Vietnam shared so much in common, especially the singular priority we placed on the welfare our people", said Ambassador Ratnam.

According to him, under the General Secretary’s stewardship, the Vietnam-Singapore relationship also flourished. In 2012 the General Secretary visited Singapore and laid the foundation for the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership the following year. Last year, on the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam – Singapore Strategic Partnership, he oversaw plans for a further upgrade of the relations – this time to the highest possible level, a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"As we work towards upgrading our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, there is much room for Vietnam and Singapore to continue to deepen and expand our cooperation, continuing on the path the General Secretary had set us upon", the ambassador said.

“My thoughts are with the General Secretary’s family and the people of Vietnam in this difficult period of grief”, the Ambassador added.

Vietnamplus