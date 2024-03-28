Singapore tops foreign investors in Vietnam in first quarter

Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the year to March 20 with over US$2.55 billion.

Illustrative photo: VNA

Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the year to March 20 with over US$2.55 billion, making up 41.3 percent of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the country, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

It was followed by Hong Kong (China) with US$1.05 billion, accounting for 17.1 percent of the total and increasing 2.3 times compared to the same period last year.

China led 62 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the number of new investment projects, accounting for 27.8 percent of the total. Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea took the lead in the number of capital-added projects and contributions for share purchases, making up 23 percent and 27.8 percent, respectively.

Vietnam had attracted US$6.17 billion in FDI as of March 20, a year-on-year rise of 13.4 percent. Specifically, 644 new projects with total registered capital of 4.77 billion USD were granted investment certificates, up 23.4 percent in the number of projects, and 57.9 percent in value year-on-year.

A total of US$934.6 million was registered to be added to 248 existing projects and US$466.2 million earmarked for stake purchase and capital contribution.

The disbursed foreign investment rose by 7.1 percent in the first quarter to reach US$4.63 billion, a signal that the disbursement will continue the positive trend, the agency said.

Vietnamplus