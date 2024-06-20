Shrimp, Pangasius fish prices plummet in Mekong Delta

In many localities in the Mekong Delta region, the prices of shrimp raised under intensive high-tech methods are plummeting, putting shrimp farmers at high risk of losses.

Shrimp and Pangasius fish prices plummet in Mekong Delta

Currently, the price of a kilogram of 30 shrimp is VND110,000 while a kilogram of 100 shrimps fetches VND70,000, down nearly VND50,000 a kg compared to two months ago. Similarly, the prices of raw Pangasius fish are also falling.

Businesses and processing facilities in Dong Thap Province are purchasing the raw fish at VND26,500-VND27,200 a kg, down VND500 a kg compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, the price of aquatic feed continues to rise sharply.

Local authorities pointed out the culprit of falling shrimp prices is that export enterprises are facing difficulties, slow output, increasing storage costs and peak harvest time.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Anh Quan