Send-off ceremony held for peacekeeping field forces to Abyei, South Sudan

The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 24 to see off Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3 to carry out United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Abyei area.

At the deployment ceremony for Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3 in Hanoi on September 24 (Photo: VNA)

Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, announced that the field hospital consists of 63 members, all of whom have been thoroughly trained in political, military, logistical, technical, and medical expertise, as well as peacekeeping knowledge, meeting all UN criteria and mission requirements. The engineer unit, meanwhile, comprises 184 members, including 18 female soldiers.

Major General Pham Manh Thang confirmed that 100 percent of the staff from both units have completed their preparations and are ready to embark on their missions.

On behalf of the Party and State, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan praised Vietnam's achievements in UN peacekeeping operations over the past decade, highlighting it as a significant aspect of the country's multilateral foreign relations. They demonstrate Vietnam's responsibility to the international community and contribute to addressing both traditional and non-traditional challenges globally and regionally.

She expressed her confidence that the deployed units would continue the tradition of previous peacekeeping forces, successfully meeting the UN’s requirements.

To enhance Vietnam's involvement in peacekeeping operations, the vice president urged effective strategic research and consultancy to gradually expand the personnel, areas, and positions of participation, striving to take on leadership and management roles at UN Headquarters and in missions where Vietnam has strengths. She also called for maintaining and increasing the participation rate of female soldiers in peacekeeping forces.

Vietnamplus