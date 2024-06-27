Business

SelectUSA connects Vietnamese, US enterprises

Representatives of over 70 Vietnamese enterprises, the biggest-ever number, attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 held in Maryland state from June 23-26.

selectusa-712.jpg
At the seminar connecting Vietnamese and US businesses (Photo: VNA)

These are businesses that have been investing or planning to invest in the US in various fields such as software, information technology, construction, logistics, transport, food, and agriculture.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the US to facilitate business and investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to make deals happen. Hosted by the US Department of Commerce (DOC), the summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the US and provides EDOs with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals.

At a seminar connecting the two countries’ firms organized by the Vietnamese Embassy on June 24 evening, Vietnamese enterprises attending the 10th summit heard US businesses and Vietnamese enterprises with investment experiences abroad and in the host country sharing and discussing cooperation opportunities and related regulations in the US.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung assessed that the large number of Vietnamese enterprises attending the SelectUSA event showed the outstanding development of the two countries’ relations, reflecting Vietnam's development and international integration, as well as demonstrating the desire of Vietnamese companies to reach out to the international market.

Pamela Phan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the DOC, said Vietnam was the US’s 9th important trading partner in 2023, affirming that the US will assist and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises when they do business and make investments in the US.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper stated that the two countries’ upgrade of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership has created more advantages for bilateral economic and trade ties, and encouraged Vietnamese businesses to invest in the US and benefit from investment promotion programs, including the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

