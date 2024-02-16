SCB case to go on trial in two months

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court has just issued a decision to hear the case happening at Van Thinh Phat Group, Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), related units and organizations.

Defendant Truong My Lan was prosecuted for the crimes of "embezzlement of property", "violating regulations on banking activities" and "bribery".

Accordingly, the case will stand trial from March 5 to April 29. Defendant Truong My Lan was prosecuted for the crimes of "embezzlement of property", "violating regulations on banking activities" and "bribery".

Other 85 defendants were prosecuted for the crimes of "embezzlement", "violating regulations on banking activities and related activities", "giving bribes", "receiving bribes", "abusing position and power while performing duties", "lack of responsibility causing serious consequences" and "abuse of trust to appropriate property".

Among them, defendant Do Thi Nhan, former chief of the Inspectorate and Supervision Department II under the State Bank of Vietnam, was prosecuted for receiving US$5.2 million in bribes.

The criminal acts of Truong My Lan and her accomplices led to the absolute loss of SCB's liquidity with huge credit balance which would not be recovered and its equity being minus VND443,769 billion (US$18 billion).

During the period of February 2018 to October 2022, Truong My Lan directed to falsify 916 loan documents of SCB with a total amount of VND545 trillion (US$22.3 billion) and approriated VND304 trillion (US$12.4 billion).

By Chi Thach, Thanh Trong- Translated by Huyen Huong