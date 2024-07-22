Saigon Co.op must affirm brand name through ratings from int’l organizations

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee directed Saigon Co.op to affirm the brand and internationality of the product by receiving ratings from reputable international organizations.

A buyer is trying a product at Saigon Co.op

Addressing the conference held by the Saigon Co.op Party Committee this morning, Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the municipal Party Committee said that Saigon Co.op should increase more it retailers and bring goods to remote and mountainous areas.

Reporting at the conference, Permanent Deputy Secretary Diep Hong Di of the Saigon Co.op Party Committee said that in the first 6 months of 2024, the total turnover of the entire union reached VND14,515 billion completing 46.8 percent of the annual plan, down 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The unit focuses on implementing promotional programs in batches, suitable for market demand. Organizing the exploitation of source goods, investing capital for farmers and cooperatives, linking and joint venturing with manufacturers and suppliers, investing in expanding the warehouse system, innovating supply chain management and goods distribution.

During the peak shopping season for the Lunar New Year of the Dragon (2024), affiliated units organized 192 mobile sales trips to remote and mountainous districts, islands, border areas, industrial zones, and export processing zones to serve people’s shopping needs in the special holidays.

Recently, Saigon Co.op has developed 16 new sales points, bringing the total number of sales points across the system to 756 in 42 out of 63 provinces and cities. The Union is always a core enterprise in the price stabilization program of Ho Chi Minh City and in 42 provinces and cities with affiliated sales points."

For the remaining six months of the year, Saigon Co.op will continue to focus on business development, based on maintaining the retail network, innovating investment and reinvestment activities, controlling investment costs; and improving productivity, quality, efficiency, autonomy, and competitiveness...

Speaking at the conference, Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai commended the efforts of the Saigon Co.op Party Committee for having many solutions to overcome difficulties and contribute to the economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

He noted that, from now until the end of the year, the Co.op should pay its attention to planning and training staff, ensuring that cadres are fully committed to their work; creating a transparent business environment, and promoting creativity and enthusiasm of employees. In addition, inspection and supervision work should be carried out regularly and unexpectedly.

Sharing more about Ho Chi Minh City's achievements in the first half of the year, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai said that as of June 30th, the city's total state budget revenue reached over VND267,000 billion, equaling 55.38 percent of the annual forecast, and a 17.31 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

He added If there had been no Covid-19 pandemic, this would be considered a normal figure, but given the current context, it is a significant achievement, thanks to the efforts of enterprises and people. Saigon Co.op is one of the large enterprises with a long history, making a significant contribution to the city's budget; therefore, a few percent decrease in the company's revenue would significantly impact the city's revenue.

This year, the city has been assigned a budget collection target of VND438,000 billion. However, in addition to the achievements, Ho Chi Minh City also has some limitations, such as being a locality that has had to conduct inspections and handle many officials and party organizations; for instance, the Van Thinh Phat case, the AIC case, addressing infrastructure bottlenecks. The plan was to disburse over 33 percent of the budget in the first six months, but so far, only about 11 percent has been disbursed.

From now until the end of the year, it is forecasted that the overall economy will continue to face many difficulties. Therefore, Saigon Co.op needs to build a flexible apparatus that can respond quickly to the market economy. Each individual in the organization must be dedicated and passionate about their work.

In parallel, the unit needs to strengthen logistics operations, e-commerce, and expand sales points to all 63 provinces instead of stopping at 42/63 provinces as it currently stands. Furthermore, it’s essential to establish the brand and international reputation of the product by receiving ratings and evaluations from reputable international organizations, said Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan