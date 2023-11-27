RoK’s Chungcheong region enhances tourism cooperation with Ha Long

Authorities and the tourism sector of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheong region are seeking ways to boost tourism cooperation with Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

According to the tourism council of the region which comprises Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, and North Chungcheong, recently representatives from the RoK discussed with those from Vietnamese localities on the opening of a direct air route between Cheongju and Van Don airports, and other measures to promote exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier, representatives from the tourism council of the region visited Ha Long city where they signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnamese tourism sector.

A Ha Long K-Street imbued with the Korean style is expected to be put into operation next April, with an aim to promote the country’s culture in the city. Ha Long Bay attracts around 14 million tourists each year.