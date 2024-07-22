Business

RoK firm to expand services to individual long-term car rental in Vietnam

Lotte Rental Co., a major car rental firm in the Republic of Korea (RoK), on July 22 announced that it will enter Vietnam's individual long-term car rental market in the second half of this year.

lotte-6012.jpg.webp
Illustrative photo (Photo: baodautu)

The company expects its vehicle operation scale to expand to 10,000 units by 2028 as it enters the Business to Customer (B2C) long-term car rental market.

Since establishing its Vietnamese subsidiary in 2007, the company has provided commuter buses and business-purpose short-term and long-term rental car services to Korean and foreign companies in Vietnam.

With branches in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang, Lotte Rental currently operates a fleet of approximately 1,300 vehicles.

It has also signed contracts with major local automobile dealerships to expand its B2C long-term rental car business.

The company plans to promote and market B2C products in cooperation with Kim Lien Group which operates 17 showrooms with products of Mitsubishi, Hyundai Thanh Cong, Toyota, Thaco Kia, and Mazda.

Vietnamplus

Tags

long-term car rental Lotte Rental Co. car rental firm Ho Chi Minh City Hanoi Da Nang Lotte Rental

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn