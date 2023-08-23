Retail prices rise, price-stabilized stores strive to control costs

It was recorded that, on August 22, at several spontaneously established local markets and traditional markets in HCMC, the prices of several commodities, such as vegetables, meat, and fish, witnessed an increase of VND3,000-VND5,000 per kg.

Likewise, the costs of vegetarian products to serve the 7th lunar month's full moon also experienced a noteworthy surge.

In markets such as Ba Chieu in Binh Thanh District, Pham Van Hai in Tan Binh District, and Nhat Tao in District 10, the price of cabbage and lettuce hovered around VND25,000 to VND30,000 per kilogram. These products had seen an uptick of VND3,000-VND5,000 per kilogram compared to two weeks ago, varying according to the type.

However, some items are in short supply yet in high demand, resulting in substantial price hikes. For instance, Hue lotus seeds, available at the Thu Duc Wholesale Market, were priced at VND140,000 per kilogram, marking a VND20,000 per kilogram increase since the end of July. Meanwhile, specific items, such as Hoa Loc mangoes, green-skinned pomelos, and Can Tho star apples, sold at the wholesale market, had undergone a reduction in price by VND3,000-VND5,000 per kilogram compared to those at the end of July.

This translates to rates like VND85,000 per kilogram for Hoa Loc mangoes, VND45,000 per kilogram for star apples, and VND43,000 per kilogram for pomelos. Nevertheless, prices for these items at some retail markets still retained their previous levels.

According to vegetarian shops in Tan Phu and Go Vap districts, vegetarian chicken was priced at roughly VND70,000 to VND110,000 per unit. Similarly, vegetarian sausages and mushroom-infused sausages were offered within the range of VND65,000 to VND95,000 per 500 grams, and vegetarian buns were sold at VND3,000-VND5,000 per piece.

In the face of the mentioned price hikes, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC affirms that it will closely monitor price listings at all stores and traditional markets. In tandem, it will work closely with the HCMC Market Surveillance Department to ensure market stability, avoiding a scenario where sellers react to rising fuel costs with their own price increases.

The management boards of wholesale markets, supermarkets, and shopping centers in HCMC have also committed to providing competitive prices and extending support to consumers during these prevailing economic hardships.

On the same day, a press briefing was conducted in HCMC to introduce the Trade Promotion Conference of Tien Giang Province and the OCOP Product Showcase Week, featuring the unique offerings of Tien Giang Province in HCMC. The event is slated to occur from August 29 to September 2 at No.92-96 Nguyen Hue Street in District 1.

The Tien Giang Department of Industry and Trade said that the province's distinctive products have a widespread presence, available in numerous HCMC-based wholesale markets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and traditional markets. These products cater to daily consumer needs, as well as special occasions throughout the year.