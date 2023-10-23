Retail petrol prices slightly increase in latest adjustment

Retail petrol prices rose from 3 pm on October 23 following the latest adjustment by the inter - Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade.

Accordingly, the prices of E5 RON 92 and RON95-III petrol increased by VND458 and VND469 per liter. Retail prices of RON 95 petrol and E5 RON 92 are now over VND25,513 and VND23,365a liter, respectively.

The prices of diesel 0,05S and kerosene increased by VND79 and VND289 per liter. Their current ceiling prices are VND22,489 and VND22,753 per liter. The price of mazut is VND16,613 per kg, presenting an increase of VND375.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.