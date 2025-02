The retail petrol prices were adjusted from 3 p.m. on February 6 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased by VND51 to a maximum of VND20,442 (US$0.81) per litre. Meanwhile, that of RON95-III was reduced by VND74 to VND20,928 per litre.

Diesel 0.05S and kerosene prices decreased to VND19,054 and VND19,414 per litre, down VND192 and VND25, respectively.

Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was priced at VND17,354 per kilogram, a decrease of VND148.

The two ministries decided not to tap into the petrol price stabilisation fund for this price adjustment.

Vietnamplus