The event blended modern technology with traditional arts to showcase the cultural and historical heritage of the ancient Ly Dynasty relic.

On the evening of November 26, at the Long Doi Son Pagoda which was classified as a special national relic, a 3D mapping projection and a drone light show offered the public an immersive journey into the history of this ancient temple and the unique cultural heritage of the Doi Son region.

Hundreds of drones formed intricate shapes in the night sky, recreating the landscape of Doi Mountain, the Chau River, and the ancient nine wells at the foot of Doi Mountain. An image of a king guiding an ox to plow a field evoked the Doi Son Tich Dien or Doi Son Royal Ploughing Festival, a tradition rooted in Vietnamese agricultural culture.

The Tich Dien (royal plowing) ceremony is recreated through light. Photo: SGGP

Other motifs appeared in sequence, including a Ly Dynasty dragon modeled after the base of the Sung Thien Dien Linh stele, lotus flowers, a statue of the Maitreya Buddha, and Doi drum. The performance concluded with a display reading "A Convergence of Sacred Energy."

Earlier, a 3D mapping projection displayed on the Sung Thien Dien Linh stele tower recounted the nearly 1,000-year history of Long Doi Son Pagoda through a blend of imagery, sound, and light. The presentation highlighted the temple’s founding during the Ly Dynasty and the construction of the 13-story Sung Thien Dien Linh stupa.

The core content for this projection was drawn from records preserved on the Sung Thien Dien Linh stele, a recognized national treasure. Containing over 4,200 Chinese characters, the inscription details the construction of the stupa and provides invaluable historical insights into the ancient capital of Thang Long, the Quang Chieu lantern festival, and the traditional art of water puppetry.

Through various scenes, the public can explore the art of dragon carving from the Ly Dynasty and view six statues of Vajrapani, also known as Diamond Guardians. The presentation also highlights Empress Dowager Y Lan’s donation of land and illustrates how the people of Doi Son joined forces to reconstruct a stone stele in 1591.

A light-based visualization of the Sung Thien Dien Linh stele, a national treasure. Photo: SGGP

A light technology display at the Long Doi Son Pagoda, a special national relic site. Photo: SGGP

In addition to light displays, visitors to Long Doi Son Pagoda on November 26 can enjoy water puppetry, the Doi Tam festival drumming, traditional singing genres such as Xoan singing, Xam singing- a traditional style of Vietnamese street singing performed by blind itinerant musicians, and Cheo singing - a traditional Vietnamese opera, as well as the fire-dancing ritual of the Pa Then ethnic group. They also have the opportunity to examine ancient artifacts and national treasures.

Water puppetry performance for the public. Photo: SGGP

Long Doi Son Pagoda serves not only as a center for religious and spiritual life but also as a repository for significant traces of the history, culture, and art of the Ly Dynasty. The value of this ancient temple lies not merely in its architectural structures and precious artifacts, but also in its cultural depth, its spirit of promoting goodness, and the enduring tradition of solidarity and cohesion among generations of local residents.

The integration of modern technology with folk arts, the exhibition of historical artifacts, and community-based cultural exchanges offer visitors a rich variety of experiences effectively bridging the past with the present, and tradition with modernity.

Jointly organized by Tien Son Ward in Ninh Binh Province and the Management Board of the Long Doi Son Pagoda Special National Relic, the program aims to foster pride in local history and culture while raising public awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the heritage’s value and their responsibility to preserve and pass it on.

By Giang Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan