From drifting through serene mangrove forests to experiencing traditional fishing and enjoying freshly grilled seafood on the water, the lagoon promises an unforgettable eco-tourism experience.
Tam Giang Lagoon, the largest brackish-water lagoon system in Southeast Asia, spanning approximately 52 square kilometers and located about 30 kilometers from the center of Hue City, is renowned for its pristine natural beauty.
As they glide along in a small boat, visitors find themselves immersed in a picturesque landscape, winding through lush green mangrove forests. Amidst this poetic setting, local fishermen from Ngu My Thanh fishing village in Dien Dan Commune, Hue City, guide visitors through traditional fishing practices.
After hauling in a fresh catch of fish and shrimp, everyone can light a small stove right on the boat to grill the bounty, enjoying the meal amidst the tranquil waters.