Just 30 kilometers from Hue City, Tam Giang Lagoon offers visitors a unique blend of natural beauty and local culture.

From drifting through serene mangrove forests to experiencing traditional fishing and enjoying freshly grilled seafood on the water, the lagoon promises an unforgettable eco-tourism experience.

Tam Giang Lagoon, the largest brackish-water lagoon system in Southeast Asia, spanning approximately 52 square kilometers and located about 30 kilometers from the center of Hue City, is renowned for its pristine natural beauty.

First light breaks over Tam Giang Lagoon, the largest brackish-water lagoon system in Southeast Asia, located roughly 30 kilometers from the center of Hue City.

As they glide along in a small boat, visitors find themselves immersed in a picturesque landscape, winding through lush green mangrove forests. Amidst this poetic setting, local fishermen from Ngu My Thanh fishing village in Dien Dan Commune, Hue City, guide visitors through traditional fishing practices.

After hauling in a fresh catch of fish and shrimp, everyone can light a small stove right on the boat to grill the bounty, enjoying the meal amidst the tranquil waters.

A poetic sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon

As morning breaks over Hue City, fishermen from Ngu My Thanh village cast off onto Tam Giang Lagoon to start their day.

Floating market activities on Tam Giang Lagoon

Specialties of the Tam Giang waters

Visitors pause to capture memories against the unspoiled backdrop of Tam Giang Lagoon on the outskirts of Hue City.

Tourists cast nets from a wooden boat, experiencing the daily routine of local fishermen on Tam Giang Lagoon.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan