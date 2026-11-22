The 10th National Sports Games 2026 officially opened on the evening of November 21 at Saigon Riverside Park in An Khanh Ward with a grand opening ceremony themed “Aspiration for Glory,” marking the start of the country's largest sporting event.

The ceremony was attended by central-level officials, including Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister; Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; and Hoang Dao Cuong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, among others.

Also in attendance were Ho Chi Minh City leaders, including Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, among others.

The 10th National Sports Games 2026 officially opens in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The 10th National Sports Games 2026 runs from November 14 to December 12, bringing together more than 12,000 officials, coaches, and athletes representing 36 sports delegations. Competitors will vie for honors in 48 sports across 973 events.

A distinctive feature of this year's opening ceremony was its staging in an open-air setting along the Saigon River, rather than at a conventional stadium.

The choice of Saigon Riverside Park and the river's waterfront area as the venue reflects a fresh approach to event organization, making effective use of urban space, riverside scenery, and Ho Chi Minh City's distinctive cultural and historical heritage.

The event also offers the city an opportunity to showcase its image as a dynamic, creative, and modern metropolis with a rich cultural identity and considerable potential for tourism, the sports economy, and the hosting of large-scale cultural and sporting events.

The opening artistic program was meticulously choreographed, recreating a journey connecting the past, present, and future. Audiences were treated to spectacular performances featuring jet skis, flyboards, jet-powered surfboards, paragliding, and other displays.

The combination of contemporary performing arts, sound and lighting technology, and sporting activities created spectacular moments against the backdrop of the Saigon River.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra delivers her speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In her opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said that this year's Games are taking place as the country joyfully celebrates Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. As athletes compete in 48 sports, she hoped participants would perform with the highest aspirations and unwavering determination, pushing beyond their own limits and delivering outstanding competitions marked by honesty and sportsmanship.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong said that twenty years after the fifth National Sports Games in 2006, Ho Chi Minh City is once again honored to host the country's largest sporting event. Today's gathering is even more meaningful as the city has undergone a period of robust development, making significant strides in economic, cultural, and social affairs. Hosting the Games is a source of pride for Ho Chi Minh City, as well as a responsibility.

"Stay healthy to build the nation. Be strong to reach out to the world. Stand united to conquer new heights. With this confidence and spirit, I declare the 10th National Sports Games 2026 officially open," she said.

He hoped that, alongside the exciting competitions, sports delegations and distinguished guests would have the opportunity to experience a Ho Chi Minh City that is modern yet welcoming, ambitious yet sincere and hospitable.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong lights the Games' cauldron. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City sports delegation takes part in the parade. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the parade of 37 participating contingents—comprising 34 provincial and municipal delegations, two delegations representing the public security and military sectors, and the referees' team—the torch relay along the Saigon River was one of the ceremony's most moving moments.

The Games' ceremonial flame was carried from the Ho Chi Minh Museum—Ho Chi Minh City Branch, passing historic landmarks and symbols of the city's development, including Nha Rong Wharf, Bach Dang Wharf, Thu Ngu Flagpole, and the Ba Son area, before arriving at the main stage.

The flame illuminated the opening of the country's largest sporting event, symbolizing and spreading the spirit of solidarity, sportsmanship, and determination to reach new heights in Vietnamese sports. From this moment, coaches and athletes will embark on their competitions with determination, striving to deliver outstanding performances and memorable achievements for sports fans.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh