The K-Vietnam Wellness Festa & Expo 2026 has opened in Da Lat, bringing together cultural performances, exhibitions, and business showcases to celebrate and strengthen ties between Vietnam and South Korea.

On the evening of November 20, the “K-Vietnam Wellness Festa & Expo in Dalat 2026” officially opened at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, featuring a wide array of artistic performances, cultural exchanges, and interactive experiences for both local residents and visitors.

During the opening night, a large audience enjoyed performances by artists from both Vietnam and South Korea. The program included vibrant acts alongside traditional Korean fan dances, daegeum (bamboo flute) performances, and a showcase of both Korean hanbok and Vietnamese ao dai traditional attire.

A dance performance showcasing Cham culture at the event. Photo: SGGP

A showcase of traditional Korean attire at the festival. Photo: SGGP

South Korean artists perform during the opening night. Photo: SGGP

Beyond the artistic performances, attendees had the opportunity to engage in various cultural activities, such as trying on hanbok free of charge and exploring a variety of street food.

Visitors enjoy a free Hanbok-wearing experience at the event. Photo: SGGP

The “K-Vietnam Wellness Festa & Expo in Da Lat 2026” encompasses a range of exhibitions, cultural exchanges, and artistic showcases.

The “K-V Expo” component features over 200 booths from businesses representing five South Korean provinces and ten Vietnamese provinces and cities. These booths showcase products across sectors including K-Beauty, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, functional foods, wellness services, and high-tech agricultural produce.

The “K-V Festa” component includes five nights of artistic performances and cultural exchanges, featuring hanbok and ao dai fashion shows, a street food festival, street music performances, and an EDM concert.

The event aims to strengthen commercial, cultural, and tourism ties, providing a platform for businesses from both nations to seek partners and expand cooperation, while simultaneously introducing the unique cultural features of Vietnam and South Korea to the public and visitors alike. The festival takes place at Lam Vien Square, Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, and will run until November 24, 2026.

A space showcasing street food at the festival. Photo: SGGP

A large crowd at Lam Vien Square watches the opening program. Photo: SGGP

As early as the afternoon of November 20, many visitors arrive to explore and experience Vietnamese and Korean culture at the festival. Photo: SGGP

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan