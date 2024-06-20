Residents in Binh Duong, Tay Ninh warned of scams via police impersonation

The police forces in the two provinces of Binh Duong and Tay Ninh have warned dwellers here of recent scams involving individuals impersonating government officials.



Accordingly, scammers are posing as officials in the provincial Police Divisions for Administrative Management of Social Order in Binh Duong Province and Tay Ninh Province or the local police forces of wards and communes here.

They call potential victims and try to instruct these people to install a fake app for the formal app of VNeID, activate their electronic identification accounts, and adjust their information. The criminals then send a harmful link to lure those victims into following their instructions in order to gain control of the victim’s electronic devices and steal money from their accounts.

It is noteworthy that the fraudulent application has an interface that is quite similar to the official VNeID application managed by the functional agencies. The fraudulent application has led to many victims being scammed out of billions of VND.

In Tay Ninh Province, some scammers have even impersonated leaders of the provincial Department of Information and Communications and other government agencies to call residents with information related to crime activities. The scammers then ask for money or instruct the victims to follow their requests and instructions in order to carry out their scams.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam