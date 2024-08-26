Relatives of brain-dead man decide to donate organs to save others

The family of a 32-year-old man opted to donate his organs to give others a chance at life.

In a groundbreaking move, Saint Paul General Hospital in Hanoi has revealed that they have conducted two organ transplants using organs obtained from a donor who was brain-dead.

A male patient, 32 years old, from Dong Anh District of Hanoi, was brought to Saint Paul General Hospital at approximately 11 PM on August 23 following a traffic accident. He was admitted with multiple severe injuries and in critical condition.

Subsequent to the clinical diagnosis, doctors made the decision to shift the patient to the operating theater for essential treatments. Despite this, the patient's condition worsened, prompting a move to the intensive care unit for close monitoring.

Later, the male patient showed signs of brain death. Doctors conducted clinical evaluations according to regulations, and after three assessments, the results confirmed that the patient was brain-dead. The dead man’s family decided to donate his organs to bring life to others.

On the afternoon of August 24, the hospital performed two kidney transplants for two patients with kidney failure who were undergoing dialysis at the hospital. They also coordinated with the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center to distribute the man's other organs to three other hospitals for transplantation to patients with serious illnesses. His heart was transplanted into a patient in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the next morning, the University Medical Center HCMC announced that a cross-country heart transplant was successfully performed with the cooperation of the traffic police and HCMC police.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Hoang Dinh, Deputy Director of the University Medical Center HCMC, flew to Hanoi to bring the heart back to Ho Chi Minh City for the upcoming transplant.

A medical team from the University Medical Center HCMC and Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport. Dozens of specialized motorcycles and nearly 50 officers from four traffic police units in HCMC supported the team to come back the University Medical Center HCMC as quickly as possible.

The heart transplant was performed that night. According to Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Hoang Bac, Director of the University Medical Center HCMC, the professional coordination and high responsibility of the traffic police officers played a crucial role in completing the mission and providing a chance of life for the patient.

By staff writers- Translated by Dan Thuy