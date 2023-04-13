SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Business

Reference exchange rate down VND2

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,606 on April 13, down VND2 from the previous day.
Reference exchange rate down VND2 ảnh 1

The daily reference exchange rate is set at VND/US$23,606 on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,786 and the floor rate VND/US$22,426.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,260, and the selling rate at VND/US$23,630, unchanged from April 12.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing at VND/US$23,300 (buying) and VND/US$23,600(selling).

Vietnamplus

Tags

Reference exchange rate State Bank of Vietnam ceiling rate

Other news