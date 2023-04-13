Reference exchange rate down VND2

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,606 on April 13, down VND2 from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,786 and the floor rate VND/US$22,426.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,260, and the selling rate at VND/US$23,630, unchanged from April 12.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing at VND/US$23,300 (buying) and VND/US$23,600(selling).