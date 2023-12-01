Quang Ninh to host 26th ASEAN insurance regulators’ meeting

The northern province of Quang Ninh will host the 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators’ Meeting (AIRM-26) and the 49th ASEAN Insurance Council Meeting (AIC-49) from December 5-8.

Themed “sustainable, comprehensive and connected”, the events expect about 150 delegates representing insurance management agencies and businesses from the 10 ASEAN member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the ASEAN Insurance Training & Research Institute (AITRI).

These are the two core activities of insurance cooperation in the region supported by the activities of technical groups, working groups, and related programs.

While AIRM is held annually for insurance management agencies of ASEAN countries, the AIC gathers insurance businesses and associations.

At the AIRM-26, the ASEAN Secretariat and representatives of the ASEAN Specialised Committees will report on the results, conclusions, and directions given at the ASEAN Finance Ministers' Meeting (AFMM) and ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) for insurance regulators of each country to implement.

Meanwhile, participants will discuss and exchange information on insurance cooperation among the ASEAN countries.

At the AIC-49, representatives from AIC working groups will report their operational outcomes, Participants will seek cooperation mechanisms for common development and discuss issues of shared concern. International experts will give their speeches on various issues.

The contents and outcomes of the meetings will be reported to the AFMM.