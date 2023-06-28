Program TOP 10 excellent digital technology enterprises in Vietnam 2023 launched

The Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) yesterday in Hanoi announced the launch of the program of the TOP 10 excellent digital technology enterprises in Vietnam 2023 at a press conference.

The program includes voting for businesses in 25 fields; compiling special publications in three languages. Moreover, it will connect domestic firms and international partners and potential customers.

According to VINASA's report, the revenue of Vietnam's IT sector in 2022 is $148 billion, up nearly 4 times compared to 2013. Of $148 billion, the turnover of the software and IT services industry is about $13 billion, an increase of nearly 5 times. Over 300,000 employees are working in the software and IT services industry, an increase of nearly 2 times. More than 10 enterprises in Vietnam are employing more than 1,000 laborers, while a large number of enterprises have 200-900 employees.

Vietnamese businesses have provided most of technology platforms, services and solutions for domestic businesses and organizations. Vietnam is always in the top 10 exporting countries of IT services. Vietnamese businesses have been providing services from digital transformation to deployment and testing in difficult fields, including automobiles, finance, and banking.

Enterprises are well prepared for most new technologies such as AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data, and Cloud. The number of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises is up to 70,000.

Vice President and General Secretary of VINASA Nguyen Thi Thu Giang said that, after 10-year implementation, the program both selected and introduced prestigious businesses and brands to the market and gathered leading enterprises that have been shaping and leading the Vietnamese IT market. These enterprises have also been pioneering digital transformation in Vietnam and the global market.

The program is also an opportunity to connect Vietnam's leading ICT enterprises with potential partners in more than 100 countries and territories around the world, contributing to the building of the image of Vietnam's ICT background on the world technology map.

At the press conference, leaders of VINASA also introduced the Biztech Vietnam 2023 conference and exhibition, which took place on July 6 and 7 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Biztech Vietnam 2023 conference and exhibition is organized to connect ‘Business to Business’ (B2B) to promote digital transformation in the business sector as well as support enterprises during the process for the business sector; thereby, it will contribute to the development of the digital economy.

The program received the response and participation of agencies and departments of Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities in the southern region.