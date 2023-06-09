Program targets better maritime health care

The program’s objective is to consolidate and improve the quality of medical services for soldiers and residents in island localities, contributing to achieving targets set in the Strategy for Sustainable Development of Vietnam's Sea-based Economy by 2030, with a vision towards 2045.

By 2025, 40% of the hospitals and medical centers in island districts will be able to perform surgical operations using the techniques like those of a Level-2 hospital. Meanwhile, up to 70% of provincial and municipal disease control centers, health centers of cities, towns and districts, and military preventive health facilities in the coastal provinces will be upgraded. The numbers are expected to reach 70% and 100%, respectively by 2030.

By 2025, 70% of the offshore fishing boats will be equipped with medicine cabinets and medical tools, and 80% of ocean-going ships will follow international regulations on maritime medicine. Some 80% of the island residents will also be equipped with knowledge and skills of health care. All of the figures are set to rise to 100% after five years.

To that end, the program has set out major solutions: enhancing the leadership and instruction over maritime medicine; consolidating and strengthening preventive healthcare capacity in sea and island areas; consolidating and improving medical check-up and treatment capacity; raising first-aid and patient transportation capacity; developing a contingent of health workers for sea and island areas; building specific norms and standards for maritime medicine; and stepping up the communications work and health education for island residents.

Regulations and plans on coordination between emergency centers of such coastal localities as Hai Phong, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and maritime search and rescue centers, naval force, coast guards and border guards will be outlined, according to the programme.

Naval force, coast guards, border guards and search and rescue ships will also get medical equipment.

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Defence to put forth specific tasks and present them to competent agencies for approval, or approve them within their power.