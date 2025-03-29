Prime Minister welcomes visiting Brazilian President

PM Pham Minh Chinh thanked President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Brazilian Government for recognising Vietnam’s market economy status, which will facilitate the access of their countries’ businesses to each other’s markets.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at their meeting in Hanoi on March 28 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting on March 28 with visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who reaffirmed that his country always treasures the Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.

Welcoming President Lula da Silva, PM Chinh recalled his meetings with the Brazilian leader, including the one during his official visit to Brazil in September 2023 and the bilateral talks in Rio de Janeiro last November, when the two countries issued a statement on elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

The Brazilian President expressed delight at meeting his host again during his second trip to Vietnam in 17 years. He congratulated the Vietnamese Government on its recent socio-economic governance results, stating that Brazil views Vietnam as a gateway for enhancing ties with the highly potential Asia-Pacific region.

Both host and guest agreed to continue promoting and realising the Strategic Partnership framework to bring cooperation in all spheres to a new height, leveraging the potential and meeting development demand of the two countries.

They particularly applauded the freshly signed action plan for implementing the Vietnam – Brazil Strategic Partnership, pledging to keep close coordination to carry out the orientations and measures already agreed upon to implement the new relationship framework for the 2025–2030 period in a productive and substantive manner.

The two leaders also noted with satisfaction the impressive growth of bilateral trade, which approximated US$8 billion in 2024, reaffirming the determination to raise the figure to US$15 billion by 2030.

The two sides agreed to increase sharing experience in national governance and socio-economic policy implementation, and foster scientific – technological cooperation, especially in fundamental industries like manufacturing, supporting industry, farm produce processing, new material, chemical, and renewable energy, thus helping with both countries’ efforts towards the green and sustainable development goal.

PM Chinh thanked President Lula da Silva and the Brazilian Government for recognising Vietnam’s market economy status, which will facilitate the access of their countries’ businesses to each other’s markets in a fair and mutually beneficial manner.

Vietnam is ready to take steps to open its market to Brazilian beef as part of the two sides’ to-be-reached agreement to open their agricultural product markets, he went on.

He also welcomed large Brazilian businesses’ consideration of investments in Vietnam, including the JBS S.A. group’s intention to invest in the food processing industry.

The PM vowed to direct Vietnamese ministries and sectors to provide optimal conditions for Brazilian firms’ trade and investment activities, particularly in the aviation and mineral sectors.

Meanwhile, President Lula da Silva said he will order Brazilian authorities to actively consider Vietnam’s proposal to soon activate negotiations on a trade agreement between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in order to create favorable conditions for the two sides’ businesses to access each other’s markets and connect in supply chains, generating tangible benefits for both countries’ businesses and people.

The two leaders concurred in promoting Brazilian ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses’ discussions with the Vietnamese side during and after the visit to carry out the high-level bilateral agreements. They also agreed to frequently, efficiently, and flexibly implement the Joint Committee for Economy – Trade and the political consultation mechanisms while establishing appropriate coordination mechanisms to implement the new partnership.

In addition, the two sides highly valued the football cooperation potential, agreeing to encourage cooperation and training in young football, at both the club and national team levels, thereby contributing to the peoples’ friendship.

At the meeting, PM Chinh and President Lula da Silva exchanged views on some international issues. They were unanimous in supporting the efforts to enhance the efficiency, democracy, and transparency of global governance mechanisms, and in maintaining close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums.

On this occasion, the Brazilian President invited Vietnam to send high-ranking delegations to the BRICS Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in his country this year.

VNA