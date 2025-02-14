Prime Minister welcomes top Lao diplomat in Hanoi

The government leader emphasised that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos is a unique relationship in the world.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 13 for Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

PM Chinh congratulated Thongsavanh on being approved by the Lao National Assembly to hold the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing his belief that with his extensive experience in foreign affairs, Thongsavanh will successfully complete the assigned tasks, further contribute to the cause of construction, development and deep international integration of Laos as well as contributing to increasingly close cooperation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Laos.

The government leader emphasised that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos is a unique relationship in the world. He expressed his delight that economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries has continued to develop with bilateral trade turnover in 2024 reaching US$2.25 billion, up 38.2 percent compared to 2023 and aiming for a turnover of US$5 billion in the coming time.

Vietnam continues to be the third largest investor in Laos, with 267 projects to date with a total registered capital of US$5.7 billion, many of which are operating effectively, contributing positively to the socio-economic development of Laos, creating jobs and increasing income for thousands of workers, supplementing the budget revenue of Laos, the PM noted.

Acknowledging the results of close and effective cooperation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in recent times, especially in coordinating the organisation of high-level exchanges and meetings and effectively maintaining cooperation mechanisms, advising on the effective implementation of tasks of foreign affairs, coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms, PM Chinh especially emphasised the leading role of the two ministries in promoting relevant agencies of the two countries to resolutely implement high-level agreements, and coordinate to remove many difficulties and obstacles in implementing key cooperation projects, thereby contributing to strengthening the bilateral relations in all fields.

At the same time, he recommended the two ministries to continue to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, two Governments as well as between the two ministries.

PM Chinh requested the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue to work as a bridge to promote relevant Lao ministries and branches to coordinate in reviewing and issuing new mechanisms to resolve difficulties related to institutional reform, human resources, investment, upgrading infrastructure connections; continue to create favourable conditions, improve the investment and business environment, promptly resolve difficulties of Vietnamese enterprises in Laos, especially in implementing energy, mining, industrial, tourism, and educational projects; speed up the progress of strategic projects and transport projects connecting the two economies; strengthen cooperation between localities; support and closely coordinate at regional and international forums.

Highly agreeing with the directions of PM Chinh, Thongsavanh affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to urge relevant ministries, branches and agencies of Laos to effectively implement high-level agreements, including the results of the meeting between the two Politburos and the 47th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee recently as well as the directions of PM Chinh, continuing to foster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

