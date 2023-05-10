Prime Minister meets Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam on May 10 on the sideline of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

At the meeting, the two leaders reached consensus on increasing high-level contact and discussions to facilitate the implementation of the plan of action to roll out the Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership in 2023-2027.

They agreed to bolster bilateral trade in a more diverse and balanced manner through expanding collaboration in potential areas, with four main priorities of oil and gas, chemicals, Halal products and tourism-people exchange.

PM Chinh asked Brunei to further facilitate market access for Vietnamese goods, particularly agro-fishery products meeting Halal standards; work towards the early signing of an MoU on bilateral cooperation in agriculture and fishery; effectively maintain the hotline supporting fishing activities; and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to participate in construction and oil-and-gas service supply in Brunei.

He appreciated the Vietnamese teaching model at the University of Brunei Darussalam and suggested that Brunei expand the model, thus promoting bilateral cooperation in education.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah was of the view that the two countries have great potential for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, energy, education-training, national defence and people to people exchange. He stressed that it is time for the two countries to set a new goal for bilateral trade. The two leaders pledged to maintain close consultations and join hands in the building of the ASEAN Community.

PM Chinh conveyed President Vo Van Thuong’s invitation to the Sultan and his wife to visit Vietnam.