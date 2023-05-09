Prime Minister arrives in Indonesia for 42nd ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived at Labuan Bajo airport, Indonesia, in May 9 afternoon, starting his participation in the activities within the framework of the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9-11 in Indonesia.

Besides the plenary sessions and retreats of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, PM Chinh will attend dialogues between leaders of ASEAN countries and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision.

On this occasion, he will have bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and Prime Minister of Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak.

The PM’s participation in the 42nd ASEAN Summit and related activities affirms that Vietnam makes positive, proactive, and responsible contributions to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and effectively responding to challenges.

It also demonstrates Vietnam's priorities in terms of strategic infrastructure connectivity, digital transformation, green transformation, food security, energy, sub-regional development, and response to climate change, affirming the role, image, and prestige of ASEAN, thereby contributing to the building of the ASEAN Community, and upholding ASEAN's principled stance on international and regional issues.

The activities are an effective implementation of the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress on continuing to promote and improve the efficiency of foreign affairs and international integration and Directive 25 of the Secretariat on strengthening and raising the level of multilateral diplomacy by 2030.