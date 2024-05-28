Prices of some items at retail markets surge

According to a survey at some retail markets in Ho Chi Minh City on May 27, the purchasing power is weaker than during the peak season, but the prices of some items are still higher than last month.

At markets such as Go Vap in Go Vap District, Ba Chieu market in Binh Thanh District, and Xom Chieu in District 4, the trading volume has decreased sharply, but the selling prices of some vegetables, fruits, and pork have increased significantly compared to a month ago. For example, kale, Dalat thorny lettuce of good quality costs VND55,000-VND60,000 per kg, an increase of about VND15,000 a kg while green cabbage fluctuates from VND23,000 to VND25,000 per kg, an increase of VND3,000-VND5,000 a kg, pork ribs VND180,000-VND190,000 a kg, an increase of VND35,000 a kg.

The prices of some vegetables, fruits, and pork at wholesale markets also increased significantly compared to last month.

Director Nguyen Binh Phuong of the Agricultural Products Wholesale Market in Thu Duc City said that the amount of vegetables and fruits coming to the market is still stable. Recently, the prices of some items such as tomatoes, and Dalat lettuce transported from Lam Dong Province have increased because the growing area in Dalat has been shrunk, causing a decrease in crop yield while the growing of some leafy vegetables is affected by the weather.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan