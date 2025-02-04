Prices of 9999 gold rings hit new peak

Domestic gold prices continued to surge on the morning of February 4.

Notably, the prices of 9999 gold rings set a record high, while SJC-branded gold bars was nearly VND2 million (US$79.3) per tael below their previous peak.

At around 9:30 a.m. on February 4, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company raised its buying price by VND700,000 (US$27.8) and its selling price by VND800,000 (US$31.7) compared to the previous day, listing at VND88.5 million (US$3,510) per tael for buying and VND90.55 million (US$3,594) per tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company reported its 9999 gold ring prices at VND86.4 million (US$3,429) per tael for buying and VND90.4 million (US$3,585) for selling.

Customers are trading 9999 gold rings at SJC Company.

SJC Company also raised both buying and selling prices by VND700,000 (US$27.8), quoting VND87 million (US$3,450) per tael for buying and VND88.7 million (US$3,521) per tael for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company increased its buying price by VND600,000 (US$23.8) and its selling price by VND800,000 (US$31.7), trading at VND88.4 million (US$3,509) per tael for buying and VND90.3 million (US$3,584) per tael for selling.

Thus, the prices of 9999 gold rings continued to break records, reaching at VND90.55 million (US$3,589) per tael.

The prices of SJC-branded gold bars also continued to rise this morning.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company, Saigon Jewelry Company and Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company increased their buying prices by VND300,000 (US$11.9) and their selling prices by VND800,000 (US$31.7) compared to the previous day, listing new prices at VND88.1 million (US$3,491) per tael for buying and VND90.6 million (US$3,591) per tael for selling.

Currently, the prices of SJC gold bars stand at VND92.4 million (US$3,662) per tael, nearly VND2 million (US$79.3) below the previous record set in 2024.

On the global gold market, gold prices closed at US$2,815.2 an ounce in New York on the night of February 3, up US$19.3 from the previous session. The spot gold price on Kitco rose to US$2,821 an ounce on the morning of February 4 (Vietnam time), increasing by US$6 from the closing session in New York.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to VND86.6 million (US$3,432) per tael, which is about VND3.9 million (US$155) to VND4 million (US$159) lower than SJC gold and 9999 gold ring prices..

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong