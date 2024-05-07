Business

Price of SJC gold going up, approaching VND87 million per tael

Domestic gold prices this morning set a new record high at VND86.8 million (US$3,423) per tael for SJC gold bars.

At the trading session in Ho Chi Minh City at around 9 a.m., Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) listed the prices at VND84.6 million (US$3,338) per tael for buying and VND86.8 million (US$3,423) per tael for selling, increasing by VND300,000 (US$11.9) for buying and selling compared to the trading session yesterday afternoon.

At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Doji Group traded at VND84.6 million (US$3,338) for buying and VND86.2 million (US$3,401) for selling, up VND300,000 (US$11.9) in both.

The price of 9999 gold rings is also soaring.

Particularly, the SJC traded gold rings at VND73.5 million (US$2,900) per tael for buying and VND75.2 million(US$2,968) for selling, rising by VND250,000 (US$9.9) in both compared to the trading session yesterday afternoon.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

