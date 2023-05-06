President Vo Van Thuong visits British Museum

President Vo Van Thuong visited the British Museum, where Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, V.I. Lenin, and many other great thinkers used to work, as part of his trip to the UK on May 5 morning (local time).

Thuong had a look at publications associated with Karl Marx during the period when he lived, worked, and conducted research on scientific communism in the UK.

The museum, one of the biggest worldwide, displays nearly 8 million artifacts of different dynasties and countries all over the world.

The President is in the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III at the invitation of the Royal Family of the UK.

His attendance at the coronation ceremony demonstrates the importance Vietnam attaches to the Royal Family as well as the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership.