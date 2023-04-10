President Vo Van Thuong leaves for official visit to Laos

President Vo Van Thuong left Hanoi on April 10 morning for an official visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

He is accompanied by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Chairman of the Vietnam -Laos Friendship Association Tran Van Tuy, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung, among others.

The visit aims to affirm the Vietnamese State’s consistent policy of attaching importance to and prioritizing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

It also looks to strengthen the mutual trust and close-knit ties between leaders of the two countries and promote cooperation between the two States and the two peoples.

The trip takes place when the two Parties and countries are strongly implementing the resolutions of their respective Parties’ congresses and socio-economic development plans and obtaining numerous outstanding achievements. Bilateral relations are also flourishing, with agreements between the countries’ leaders and cooperation deals between the two Governments being carried out actively and resulting in significant outcomes in all fields.