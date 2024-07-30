President To Lam welcomes EC Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles

President To Lam received Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Hanoi on July 30.

President To Lam (right) and Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice President of the EC and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the meeting in Hanoi on July 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The host leader thanked Borrell Fontelles, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 29-31 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, for attending the state funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, which demonstrates the importance the EU attaches to the Party chief’s enormous contributions to Vietnam - EU relations.

Affirming the EU is an extremely important partner of Vietnam, President Lam noted with satisfaction that the bilateral relations have been growing well over the recent past as seen in increased high-level mutual visits and meetings, and the fruitful implementation of many cooperation and dialogue agreements and mechanisms.

After four years of enforcement, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created a new impulse for their trade and investment, turning Vietnam into the largest ASEAN trading partner of the EU. Meanwhile, partnerships in tourism, education - training, culture - arts, and people-to-people exchanges are vibrant, helping to enhance mutual understanding and foster ties in other spheres, he elaborated.

President Lam asked the two sides to step up delegation exchanges, especially those at high levels, while effectively carrying out the EU - Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), the EVFTA, and other cooperation deals and mechanisms.

The State leader also called on the EU to promote its remaining member countries’ ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), soon remove the “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports on the basis of the country’s efforts and achievements in the combat against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, maintain official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, help the country to effectively implement the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and strengthen ties in cybersecurity, marine security, natural disaster and crisis response, and crime prevention and control.

Welcoming the EU’s cooperation strategies and initiatives towards the Indo-Pacific region, President Lam stated that Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge linking the EU with the region, including reinforcing the EU’s strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He added that the country’s socio-economic achievements aim to benefit the people. The State of Vietnam considers people as the centre of and momentum for sustainable socio-economic development. The administration is of the people, by the people, and for the people. All people in Vietnam have the right to freedom of religion and belief along with their broad access to the internet and social media guaranteed.

At the meeting, Borrell Fontelles highly valued Vietnam’s balanced foreign policy and voiced support for its goal of becoming a developed and high-income nation by 2045 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

He noted that the EU views Vietnam as a leading partner in the region and one of the important players of international relations at present and in the future.

The bloc is strongly deploying some cooperation strategies and initiatives, including cooperation projects with ASEAN and in Vietnam within the framework of its Global Gateway Initiative. It wishes to elevate the relationship with the Southeast Asian nation to a new height, the EU official remarked.

Agreeing with his host’s opinions, Borrell Fontelles expressed his belief that with the President’s attention, the Vietnam - EU ties will develop more intensively and extensively for the sake of both sides.

With regard to some international and regional issues, the two sides agreed that countries need to share the responsibility for contributing to security and development in the regions and the world, and conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.

On the East Sea issue, the EU official underlined the East Sea's importance in international trade. Both sides affirmed the continued support for ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and for settling disputes peacefully in conformity with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thereby helping to consolidate regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

VNA