President meets Vietnamese community in US

President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on November 14 (local time).

President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on November 14 (local time) on the occasion of his trip to the country to attend the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Thuong emphasised the foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation in international relations of the Party and State, noting that Vietnam's foreign activities have contributed to raising Vietnam's role, position, and reputation on the international arena.

He highly valued contributions by the diplomatic sector, including Vietnamese representative agencies in the US, to those achievements.

The leader urged the Embassy and Vietnamese representative agencies in the US to strive to promptly concretise cooperation agreements between the two countries and ordered ministries, sectors, and localities of Vietnam to actively participate in this process.

He asked the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN to work harder to expand the ties between Vietnam and international organisations, establish cooperative partnerships, and advance Vietnam’s position and prestige.

Vietnamese representative agencies in San Francisco and Houston were demanded to strengthen cooperation between Vietnamese and US localities, and encourage overseas Vietnamese to invest in the homeland.

Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung said Vietnamese representative agencies have worked hard on promoting political, economic, and cultural diplomacy, and citizen protection, contributing to mobilizing resources for national development and raising Vietnam’s position.

He highlighted the fruitful development of the Vietnam – US relationship, saying Vietnamese representative agencies in the US have made efforts to adequately prepare for significant diplomatic engagements between the two sides.

According to the ambassador, about 30,000 Vietnamese students are studying in the US, ranking 5th in the world and first in Southeast Asia. Many US businesses are interested in Vietnam and most large US companies have invested in Vietnam.

Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang said the staff of the agency always strive to overcome difficulties and fulfill the multilateral diplomatic mission in line with the Party and the State's foreign policy.