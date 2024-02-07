Law

President commutes death sentences to life in prison for five inmates

President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision to commute the death penalty to life in prison for five convicts.

Illustrative imange (Source: VNA)

The decision was inked on February 6, following recommendations from the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, and the head of the President's Office, in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions.

By reducing the penalty for the individuals whose sentences have already taken legal effect, the President's act demonstrates the compassionate policy of the Party and State towards those who have committed grave crimes. It offers them a chance to live, repent, and rehabilitate for a chance to reintegrate into society.

